Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $269.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $226.09 and a 12 month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

