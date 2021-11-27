CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) vs. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Critical Comparison

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CF Bankshares and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 7 8 1 2.53

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus target price of $63.89, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.11 $29.61 million $3.20 6.65 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.94 billion 3.41 $539.00 million $7.09 9.05

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorporation, National Association, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.16% 1.44% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 40.66% 16.21% 1.40%

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats CF Bankshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

