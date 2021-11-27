Amal M. Johnson Sells 7,500 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ISRG opened at $329.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.85.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

