58,179 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.73 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

