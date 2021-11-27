Latitude Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $442.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $328.80 and a 12 month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

