Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$22.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$16.85 and a one year high of C$23.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

