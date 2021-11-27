Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$17.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.81. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.31.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

