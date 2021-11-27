Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $9,109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 271.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 90.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 129,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

