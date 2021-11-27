Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.