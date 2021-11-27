Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.22%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

