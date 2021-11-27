Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Traton alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. Traton has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.