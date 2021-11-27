Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) CFO Sells $465,798.58 in Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) CFO Jikun Kim sold 61,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $465,798.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MNTS opened at $7.53 on Friday. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

