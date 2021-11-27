GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Head to Head Survey

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

GreenSky has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.6% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenSky and HealthEquity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $525.65 million 4.03 $9.97 million $0.57 20.19 HealthEquity $733.57 million 6.53 $8.83 million $0.01 5,739.00

GreenSky has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HealthEquity. GreenSky is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 8.24% -31.34% 2.97% HealthEquity 0.10% 5.25% 2.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GreenSky and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 2 0 0 2.00 HealthEquity 0 2 7 1 2.90

GreenSky presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.81%. HealthEquity has a consensus price target of $85.70, suggesting a potential upside of 49.33%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than GreenSky.

Summary

HealthEquity beats GreenSky on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc. is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

