SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 131.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,201 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $20,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93.

