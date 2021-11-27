Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lessened by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NYSE:ETN opened at $167.51 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

