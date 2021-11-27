Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10,000.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 600,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

