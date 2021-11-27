Vicus Capital Purchases Shares of 876 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,675 shares of company stock valued at $14,874,456. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $286.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 136.20 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

