iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.96 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

