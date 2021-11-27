Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nucor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after acquiring an additional 158,586 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $113.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

