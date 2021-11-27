$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Sunoco stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 3,181.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $4,814,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 85.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 804.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,370 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.