Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GTES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

