TheStreet Upgrades Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) to “B-“

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NIU stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

