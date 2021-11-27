Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.46% of WesBanco worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $3,345,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.05. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.