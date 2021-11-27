BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $234.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

