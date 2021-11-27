Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 5,193 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.0% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 322,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 103.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.6% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 15,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $303.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

