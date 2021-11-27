Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. Workday posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,841 shares of company stock worth $162,862,156. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Workday by 11.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Workday by 219.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $277.55 on Wednesday. Workday has a one year low of $214.00 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,541.86, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

