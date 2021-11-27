Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $312.80 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $327.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.13 and a 200-day moving average of $281.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total value of $317,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock worth $3,552,625 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLAB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

