Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.21

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,187.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers residential mortgages; motor finance, commercial finance, business financing, SMSF lending, custom lending, and loans to self-managed super funds; and personal loans and small and medium enterprises loans.

