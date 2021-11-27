Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.21

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,187.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.31.
About Liberty Financial Group
See Also: Liquidity
