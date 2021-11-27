Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 102.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.1%.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

