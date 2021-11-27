Idena Reaches Market Cap of $7.51 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Idena has a market cap of $7.51 million and $190,435.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00064700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00197293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00080100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.03 or 0.00793880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,142,075 coins and its circulating supply is 53,999,220 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

