DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 37.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 68.2% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,665,000 after buying an additional 620,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 33.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,409,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,231,000 after buying an additional 352,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.30 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

