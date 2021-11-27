DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 937 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.20.

CTAS opened at $428.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.69 and its 200-day moving average is $392.35. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $452.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

