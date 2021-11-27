Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 152 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $12,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,306,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after buying an additional 77,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

