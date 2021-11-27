$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

