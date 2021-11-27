WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $785,227,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $108.27 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.46 and a 1 year high of $111.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

