WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 86.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $327.02 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.45 and its 200 day moving average is $309.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.62.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

