Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.03 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 107,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $2,259,948.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,720,472 shares of company stock worth $191,429,864. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

