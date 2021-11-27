iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 140.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of EWL stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.