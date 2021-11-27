HNP Capital LLC Has $476,000 Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $60.80 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

