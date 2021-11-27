Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 106,088 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,088 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after buying an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $3,321,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

