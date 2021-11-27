ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Head to Head Analysis

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67% Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,615.53 -$9.11 million ($1.88) -1.82 Sow Good $470,000.00 22.34 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZIVO Bioscience and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sow Good beats ZIVO Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

