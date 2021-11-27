Tiaa Fsb Sells 44,493 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,129,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 44,493 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Apple were worth $301,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

