Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

V opened at $197.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.55 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

