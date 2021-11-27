Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NWN opened at $44.25 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 15.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

