Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 441 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

