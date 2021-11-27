Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Receives $5.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

RSGUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $4.98.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

