Jeffrey Osher Sells 670,000 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Green Dot stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,967,000. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after buying an additional 455,267 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,453,000 after buying an additional 338,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after buying an additional 300,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after buying an additional 264,032 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

