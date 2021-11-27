WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,352 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,352 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day moving average is $205.15. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

