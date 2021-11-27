9,627 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

BSJM stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28.

