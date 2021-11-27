WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $101,000 Holdings in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in ContraFect by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 131,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 86,248 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. ContraFect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContraFect Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

